Firm to pay $2.6M, stop making false timeshare claims

SEATTLE (AP) — A Kirkland “timeshare exit” firm accused by the Washington state Attorney General’s Office of misleading customers must refund some of its former clients. The Seattle Times reports the terms of a consent decree filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court say Reed Hein & Associates LLC must give money back to clients who paid the company to help them escape their timeshares. The firm also faces $22 million in penalties and legal fees, but will only pay $2.6 million if it adheres to the terms of the consent agreement. The agreement compels the company to stop making inaccurate claims about its abilities to get timeshare owners out of their financial obligations to resort developers.