Catch of the day: A hand grenade

A group of girls were magnet fishing off a bridge on the Shenango River in western Pennsylvania and were shocked to reel in a grenade.

The girls thought the device was fake and brought it home, but then contacted police to be sure it wouldn’t explode, New Castle police Chief Robert Salem tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Police were called the home shortly after midnight on Monday and ordered residents to leave their homes while they investigated the incident.

The grenade, thankfully, turned out to be just a replica and not dangerous.