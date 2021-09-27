Sexy Halloween costumes are back, kicking off with sexy Bernie Sanders

With Halloween stores popping up everywhere, it can only mean one thing: the hunt is on to find the worst sexy Halloween costume. But the race may be over before it even starts.

Dolls Kill, an online store geared towards Gen-Z, has introduced a sexy Senator Bernie Sanders costume that could be yours for the low, low price of $85.00.

The costume, titled “Once Again Asking Costume Set,” comes with a gray puffy coat that’s roughly the size of a micro-mini dress, a face mask and cozy looking knit mittens so you, too, can strike a meme-worthy pose just like the Vermont senator famously did during President Joe Biden‘s inauguration.

So, what makes this costume sexy? The wearer is only supposed to wear the coat, mask and gloves, and that’s it.