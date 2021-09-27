Philadelphia officers robbed at gunpoint

As robberies go, they don’t get any more daring than robbing two police officers at gunpoint.

Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who robbed two off-duty officers early Saturday morning.

Officials tell ABC affiliate WPVE that the suspects demanded the officers’ wallets which had their badges and money, jewelry and other personal belongings.

The suspects reportedly left the scene in a dark colored Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.

One of the officers managed to keep their phone and called for help.

Police say the officers did not have their weapons on them because they had been at a local club.

Neither officer was injured.