Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies has returned from Canada following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington. Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, arrived Saturday evening aboard a chartered jet in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen, where Huawei is based. Her return, met with a flag-waving group of airline employees, was carried live on state TV, underscoring the degree to which Beijing has linked her case to its rise as a global power. In Calgary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged the two Canadians after their return home.