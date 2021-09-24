Home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ movie for sale for $1.2M

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The purportedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where the spooky happenings that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” occurred has hit the market for the scary price of $1.2 million. Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing Thursday called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.” The movie wasn’t filmed at the home built, but was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there in the 1970s. The home last sold in 2019 for $439,000.