Healthcare Scholarships Awarded

THE DALLES, OR —The Columbia Basin Care Foundation has awarded $12,500 in scholarships to seventeen local area students pursuing careers in health care during the upcoming college 2021-2022 school year.

Scholarships of $500 up to $2,000 were awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge and Employees of Columbia Basin Care, a skilled nursing facility located in The Dalles.

Recipients of the 2021 Columbia Basin Care Foundation Scholarships are: Jeremy Fogle, Crystal Janson, Kaylee Towle, Carla Barajas, Kayla Bailey, Kylie Moltzen, Ellie Stone, Karen Jesch, Grace McLaughlin, Lily Galvez-Galzada, Nicole Christiansen, Kristen Stembridge, Preslee Clark, Karen Granados, Ivonne Sanchez, Ashly Ringer and Robin Jackson.

Jeremy Fogle, of Hood River, attends nursing school at Columbia Gorge Community College. A U.S. Navy veteran, he began his 13 years of medical experience as a Hospital Corpsman. While serving with a Marine Battalion for 3 years, he experienced combat medicine and first aid during two deployments to Afghanistan. His goal is to become a critical care nurse in an intensive care unit.



Crystal Janson, of The Dalles, attends Columbia Gorge Community College. She is registered in the 2-year Nursing program and working towards her bachelor’s degree in science of nursing. A mom with 4 children, her focus is on Midwifery. She currently works at MCMC in The Dalles as a CMA 2.

Kaylee Towle, of Lyle, Washington, is a recipient of a Columbia Basin Care Foundation scholarship and is planning on a career in healthcare.





Carla Barajas, of White Salmon, Washington, will be starting her second year at the end of September in the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College. She began working in the healthcare industry, her passion, in 2013. For the last four years she has been a Medical Assistant at MCMC Cardiology clinic, and her goal is to work in a hospital setting as a Cardiology nurse.

Kayla Bailey, of Dufur, attends Columbia Gorge Community College with the goal of becoming a registered nurse. From a young age she wanted to work in healthcare, and says her mom inspired her to become someone’s helping hand in their time of need. Kayla currently works at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in the COVID-19 Department.

Kylie Moltzen, of The Dalles, completed her Associates Degree for Registered Nursing at Columbia Gorge Community College this past spring. She’s now working toward her bachelor’s degree in Nursing at Oregon Health and Sciences University and hopes to expand her education to Midwifery or Nurse Practitioner. Currently she works in the Labor and Delivery department at MCMC in The Dalles and hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Ellie Stone, of The Dalles, is in the pre-nursing track at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington and plans on applying to nursing schools in December. Her future plans include receiving her bachelor’s in nursing and RN license as she is excited about helping people when they are at their most vulnerable. She is currently a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant.



Karen Jesch, of The Dalles, is a Certified Nursing Assistant at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles and is currently in the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College. She is considering a career as a Nurse Practitioner.



Grace McLaughlin, of The Dalles, is a recipient of a Columbia Basin Care Foundation scholarship. She plans on pursuing a career in healthcare.



Lily Galvez-Galzada, of Parkdale, is working towards her RN degree in the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles and plans to work towards her master’s degree in nursing in the future. She hopes that becoming a nurse will allow her to use her personal understanding of the Hispanic culture to bridge the gap with members of that community.

Nicole Christiansen, of Goldendale, Washington, graduated from CGCC in June with her Associates Degree in Nursing and is now working towards her bachelor’s degree at Boise State University. She hopes to eventually get her master’s degree as either a Nurse Practitioner or Nurse Educator. Currently she is an acute care RN at Klickitat Valley Health in Klickitat, WA.

Kristen Stembridge, of Hood River, attends school at Columbia Gorge Community College and is a Columbia Basin Care Foundation scholarship recipient and is planning to pursue a career in health care.

Preslee Clark, of The Dalles, is a nursing student at Columbia Gorge Community College. Born with a congenital heart defect, she became inspired by the nurses who cared for her and supported her through her toughest times. She’s currently a C.N.A. at OHSU in Portland and hopes to make a meaningful impact on her patients like so many nurses did for her.



Karen Granados, of Hood River, will be starting her second year in the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College, with an interest in public health. As a child, Karen was curious about what doctors and nurses do, sparking her interest in healthcare. Now she enjoys learning how the body works and helping people with their health. She currently works as a CNA at a skilled nursing facility.



Ivonne Sanchez, of The Dalles, is passionate about healthcare and currently in the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College. After receiving her associates degree there, she plans on pursuing her bachelor’s degree and eventually her master’s degree to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.



Ashly Ringer, of The Dalles, is in the nursing program at Columbia Gorge Community College. She currently works for Columbia Basin Care as a dietary aide and says she enjoys working in healthcare can’t wait to be a nurse and be able to care for many more people.



Robin Jackson, of The Dalles, has over 23 years of healthcare experience, 16 of them at Columbia Basin Care, currently as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Certified Medication Aide. Robin is in the nursing program at CGCC and planning on graduating with her degree in nursing in June 2023. She loves her career in healthcare and says it has taught her how to be patient, caring and compassionate for those around her.

The Columbia Basin Care Foundation is the charitable arm of Columbia Basin Care. Located in The Dalles, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only independent, nonprofit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care.