NW Pac-12 Football

No. 4 Oregon shakes off slow start to beat Stony Brook 48-7

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Ty Thompson threw for a pair of second-half touchdowns and No. 4 Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Stony Brook 48-7 on Saturday in a game that was delayed because of lightning. Ducks starter Anthony Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another but left the game at halftime after he was sacked twice to close out the second quarter. It was unclear if he was injured. The Ducks, coming off their big win last weekend against Ohio State, improved to 3-0 as they head into Pac-12 play next weekend.

Nolan, Baylor lead Oregon State’s rout of Idaho 42-0

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State took care of business against FCS opponent Idaho, dominating from the outset in a 42-0 victory. Chance Nolan passed for three touchdowns and B.J. Baylor ran for two scores as the Beavers amassed 438 total yards and were stout defensively. Oregon State led 28-0 at halftime and was not challenged by the Vandals, who have lost 17 of the past 18 matchups against the Beavers dating back to 1953. It was Oregon State’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2008 Sun Bowl.

Washington stop early spiral, thumps Arkansas State 52-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen McMillan had 10 catches for 175 yards and a score, and Washington rebounded from two disappointing losses with a 52-3 win over Arkansas State. After losing stunningly to Montana to open the season and getting run over last week at Michigan, the Huskies needed a convincing performance to stop the season from spiraling away before the beginning of Pac-12 Conference play. They got it thanks to an offense that jolted awake after sleepwalking through the first two games, and a defense that shut down Arkansas State’s high-powered unit that scored 50 points in a loss last week.

Freshman QB Dart leads USC over Washington State 45-14

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as Southern California rebounded from last weekend’s tough loss to Stanford and the subsequent firing of coach Clay Helton with a 45-14 victory over Washington State. Dart replaced an injured Kedon Slovis on the second series of the game. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards, with two interceptions, as Southern California won in its first game under interim coach Donte Williams, the first Black head coach in program history. Jayden de Laura threw for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars jumped to a 14-0 lead and then watched the Trojans score 45 unanswered points.