Accepting Nominations for the Ageless Awards

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center is accepting nominations until September 30th for the 2021 Wasco County Ageless Awards. Individuals must be 75 years or older, reside in Wasco County, and have made and are still making invaluable contributions to their communities.

Please provide the nominee’s name and contact information with your name and contact information, and attach a short paragraph describing why the person should be considered for an Ageless Award. Email it to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com or mail it to Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th, The Dalles, OR 97058. Questions call Scott McKay at 541-296-4788.

