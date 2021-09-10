Want to live inside a potato? How about staying in a potato-themed hotel?

If you love potatoes, and you’re looking to get away for a weekend, Idaho has an opportunity you can’t refuse.

It’s the Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, Idaho.

The gigantic, hollowed-out spud is on Airbnb, where you can stay inside a six-ton potato in the middle of 400 acres of farmland in America’s potato capital.

The spud house comes with a queen-sized bed, pink highlights and, of course, an earthy theme. On the essentials side, it also offers a mini fridge and power outlets.

According to the Airbnb listing, “If you love the fluffy feeling you get when you eat Idaho potatoes, you’ll love staying in a giant potato turned cozy, grown-up getaway for two.”

The hotel even features a silo turned into a spa retreat that’s perfect for soaking and enjoying the stars.

If this sounds like your dream vacation, it’ll set you back about $250 a night. But if you like staying at places for the low, low price of free, McAlister’s Deli is giving someone the chance win a four-day, three-night all-expenses-paid trip to Idaho, including a stay in the The Big Idaho Potato Hotel. Enter now through September 14.