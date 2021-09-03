Raiders agree to 1-year deal with LB K.J. Wright

A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group by agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be signed until after Wright passes a physical. Wright has been one of the most dependable linebackers in the league since being drafted by Seattle in 2011. His 54 passes defensed are the fourth most of any linebacker over his 10-year career.