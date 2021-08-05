Library book returned after 50 years with $20 bill

PLYMOUTH, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a book checked out a half-century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County along with a $20 bill. An accompanying unsigned letter saying it was checked out in 1971 by a little girl who wasn’t told they were moving. She said she often intended to send the book back but somehow never got around to it, and it became “a running joke” in her family.