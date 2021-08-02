Vaccine Clinic Aug. 5 at The Dalles Middle School

A vaccine clinic offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine is set for this Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5-6 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and up and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized for those 18 and older.

Anyone getting their first dose of a vaccine will get a $50 gift card. To book your own appointment, visit https://www.ncphd.org/covid-vaccines. Or call us at 541-506-2600 for assistance.

With cases surging in Wasco County and the school year approaching, now is a good time for anyone who is age-eligible to get vaccinated. The only vaccine currently authorized for youth is the Pfizer vaccine, for those 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart. Full immunity occurs two weeks after the second dose.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)