That’ll teach him to mess with his pregnant girlfriend’s Oreos

A pregnant woman was arrested for allegedly throwing a cellphone at her boyfriend because he ate all her Oreo cookies, according to the website Esnoticia!

Tamarack, Florida police claim the woman, who is 17 weeks pregnant, threw her cellphone at her boyfriend after discovering he ate all her beloved Oreo cookies, leaving her with strong cravings. She then threw a cellphone in his face.

The victim, who’s also the father of the unborn child, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received three staples to close a head wound and was released, according to the website.

The woman was charged with one count of aggravated battery and released without bail, along with a little friendly advice from the judge: the next time she buys Oreo cookies, she should hide them so that she can be the only one to enjoy them.