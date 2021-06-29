Senator Murray Prioritizes Climate Investment in Infrastructure Package, Urges Caution During Historic Heat Wave

(Seattle, WA) – Today, as temperatures are expected to hit historic highs throughout Washington state, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement.

“After a weekend of record-setting temperatures, today will be the hottest day on record for nearly all of Washington state. The climate crisis isn’t some pending existential threat, we’re dealing with it right now.



“First and foremost, Washington state families need to prioritize their health and safety—these temperatures are dangerous, please exercise extra caution right now. I encourage everyone to take advantage of cooling centers around the state and to check in on your friends and neighbors who may be more at-risk during this unprecedented heat wave.

“But as we confront more and more extreme weather events it is abundantly clear that bold action on climate is urgently necessary. That’s why I’ll be fighting to ensure—whether through reconciliation or a bipartisan infrastructure package—that Congress is making major investments to combat the climate crisis and promote climate justice. There is no greater challenge facing our country and our world, but this crisis also presents us with a historic opportunity to create millions of good paying jobs and strengthen our economy now and for the future.”