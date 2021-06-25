Mile Post 78 I-84 Fire (Rowena) June 25, 2021

Fire Update as of Friday, June 25, 2021. Fire crews responded to the report of a ground cover fire located near Milepost 78 on I-84. Upon arrival, crews reported 3 three separate fires within an approximate 1 mile stretch between the railroad tracks and I-84.

The fire was reported at 1043 AM this morning with the first crews arriving on the scene at 1057 AM.

Resources on the fire include MCFR, ODF, USFS, Dallesport Fire, Dufur Fire, Hood River County Resources. BLM, 2 Fire Boss Single engine attack Planes, 1 Heavy Rotor Ship, and 1 Air Attack.

Level 3 evacuations are in place from 5220-6020 Hwy 30, Rowena River Road, and Level 2 From Simonelli Rd to 5220 Hwy 30.

The fast lane of I-84 westbound is open to through traffic. Both lanes of I-84 eastbound are open to through traffic.

Hwy 30 is closed from Simonelli RD to the community of Rowena however local residents are being allowed into the area.

The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Fire crews are currently engaged in extinguishing hotspots, digging fire lines around the perimeter, and mopping up the interior. Fire crews were successful in keeping the fire contained to the riverside of I-84.

Two fire bosses, one heavy rotor helicopter, and an air attack plane played a significant role in the success of this operation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the safety of our crews and the public, please avoid the area. Traffic safety is always a major concern for fire crews working on and around transportation routes. Thank you.

For more information about the Mile Post 78 I-84 Fire, contact Wasco County Emergency Management at 541-980-0200 or visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.