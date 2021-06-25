23rd MLB team reaches 85% COVID vaccinations as shots slow

NEW YORK (AP) — A 23rd Major League Baseball team has reached the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, which allows relaxed protocols, but there were few additional vaccinations in the past week. Major League Baseball and the players’ association say 85.4% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated, up just 0.1% from the previous week, and 86.5% had received at least one dose, unchanged from the previous week. There were no positive tests in the last week. There were 1,854 tests, down from 9,104 the previous week.