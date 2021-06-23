Woman discovers she’s $50 billion in debt after night out in Los Angeles

After a fun night out on the town, it can sometimes be scary to look at the damage done to your bank account. One brave woman decided to peek at her Chase account after a night of shenanigans, only for her account to say she was $50 billion dollars in debt.

That woman was Maddie McGivern and a friend captured the moment she pondered what to do after showing the camera her account balance of -$49,999,999,697.98.

“What do I do?” she asked in a TikTok video, which has received over nine million views since being posted over the weekend.

For anyone wondering what happened, Maddie posted a TikTok a few days later explaining that when she called the bank, the representative with whom she spoke admitted to never seeing anything like this, before instructing her to visit one of the bank’s branches. Unfortunately for Maddie, she didn’t receive a $50 billion credit, but they did fix her account.

“First of all I want to say thank you. I get 50 billion dollars is a little crazy. But we’re here and it’s resolved,” she said in a follow-up post.

“So Chase started this thing, where if you have a problem with your account — it could be so many different things. You need to change the type of account you have, whatever. They started it this weekend which is why you’re seeing other people have the same problem. So if you have this problem, give them a call.”