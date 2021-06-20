Nets had the shooting and scoring, but needed more health

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets had all the shooting and scoring any team could ever want. They just didn’t have the health that every team needs. Kevin Durant was spectacular in his first postseason in Brooklyn. But by the second round of the playoffs, the Nets’ Big Three was down to 1 1/2. Kyrie Irving was on the bench and James Harden probably should have been. That contributed to an ending far earlier than the Nets anticipated. Brooklyn lost 115-111 in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.