AstraZeneca, EU both claim a win in vaccine delivery tussle

BRUSSELS (AP) — AstraZeneca and the European Union have both claimed victory in a court tussle over allegations that the coronavirus vaccine-maker was not producing shots for the 27-nation bloc fast enough. The court found Friday that AstraZeneca had breached its contract with the European Commission. It ordered the company to deliver a cumulative total of 80.2 million doses by Sept. 27. The company says that’s far fewer than the 120 million shots the Commission was seeking by the end of June. AstraZeneca was seen as a key pillar of the EU vaccine rollout. Its contract with the Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed. The Commission was satisfied that the judge ordered a strict vaccine delivery schedule.