Fill-in Fraley homers off Bieber; Mariners beat Indians 6-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2. Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field in the first inning. Manager Scott Servais said X-rays showed Haniger has a deep bone bruise. Haniger leads Seattle in homers and RBIs. Fraley’s two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Bieber gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Logan Gilbert outpitched Cleveland’s ace, allowing one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.