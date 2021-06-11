RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he did not request a trade this offseason and that he believes conversations with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have strengthened his relationship with the team. Wilson repeated numerous times that winning is the ultimate cure for any dissatisfaction and that any rifts with the franchise have been mended for now. Wilson was speaking for the first time since February, when a series of comments he made led to trade speculation and a growing furor surrounding his future in Seattle.