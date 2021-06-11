Forget traditional soap, introducing snail soap

A French artisan is putting an interesting spin on soap as we know it by adding, get this, snail slime to create slime soap.

Twenty-eight-year-old snail grower Damien Desrocher began making snail slime in December 2020, ABC7 reports, and he hopes to make about 3,000 units during his first year.

So, how’s he do it? Well, he tickles the snail. This process generates about two grams of slime per snail. It takes about 80 grams to make 15 bars of the soap — a bit over two-and-a-half snails per bar.

While snail mucus isn’t usually a common ingredient found in Western products, it is in Korean cosmetics. The slime, which is rich in collagen and elastin, is believed to have anti-aging properties.