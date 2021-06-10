The Dalles Dam Visitor Center reopens for summer after extended closure

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Dalles Dam Visitor Center reopened to the public, June 4th, 2021 with capacity limits, face covering requirements, physical distancing, and extra cleaning. Visitor Center operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday through the end of August.

All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilities are following federal and state COVID-19 guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus, while allowing for visitation. This may impact access and Corps officials ask for visitors to plan ahead by calling 541-506-8475 or 541-296-9778 to ensure there are no changes to capacity limits due to fluctuating COVID-19 restrictions.

Adjacent to the visitor center is Seufert Park. It’s a perfect location to picnic, enjoy scenic views of Mount Hood, visit the historic Seufert rose garden and access the eastern portion of The Dalles Riverfront trail.

To learn more about U.S. Army Corps of Engineer recreation opportunities, visit: https://www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Site-Status/.