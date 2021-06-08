Amorous cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are blaming an amorous cicada for causing a car crash in Ohio. Cincinnati police say the insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries, but the car was heavily damaged. Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate. Police are advising motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.