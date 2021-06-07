German military to ship surplus beer back from Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) — The German military says it has found a solution for an unusual logistics problem its troops in Afghanistan face: a glut of beer. A defense ministry spokeswoman said Monday that a recent decision by the German commander in Afghanistan to ban the consumption of alcohol for security reasons had resulted in a pileup of beer, wine and mixed drinks. German soldiers are usually entitled to two cans of beer — or equivalent — per day. A civilian contractor will take the alcohol back out of the country ahead of the German troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. The almost 6,000 gallons of alcohol — including about 59,400 cans of beer — couldn’t be sold in Afghanistan due to local religious restrictions, or destroyed for environmental reasons.