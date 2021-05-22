COVID-19 Vaccine Report for Week Ending May 14; $1 million lottery announced

Nearly 21,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties through May 14.

Vaccination rates are expected to increase with today’s announcement by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown of a $1 million lottery prize open to any Oregonian 18 and older with at least one dose of vaccine by June 27. Also, one winner in each county will get $10,000, plus five children ages 12-17 will win $100,000 scholarships.

Through May 14, 20,969 doses have been administered by a variety of entities in the three-county service area of North Central Public Health District. Most vaccines are administered by NCPHD, which has held large vaccine clinics for several months now.

Local pharmacies, including Safeway, Walgreen’s, Fred Meyer and Bi-Mart in The Dalles and Murray’s Drug in Condon are also offering vaccines. Their dose totals are not included in this count.

For the week ending May 14, NCPHD administered 836 doses, for a cumulative total of 13,740. One Community Health administered 141 doses, for a cumulative of 2,533.

Deschutes Rim Clinic administered 27 doses, for a cumulative of 440.

Other entities that were administering doses but no longer do have provided 2,850 doses. Those entities are Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Sherman County Medical Center, Arlington Medical Center, and South Gilliam Health Center. Local long term care facilities previously administered 1,406 doses.

All Oregonians 12 and older are eligible for a COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine, authorized for those 12 and up, is being offered on a walk-in basis Saturday, May 22, at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112, E. 9th St. in The Dalles, from 10-1. Also being offered is the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Later on Saturday, another Pfizer clinic is at The Dalles Middle School from 2-5 p.m. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine.

Pfizer clinics are being offered next week at Arlington, Condon and Sherman County high schools. The Condon clinic is 1

0-11 a.m. May 25. Call the school at 541-384-2441 to book. Arlington’s is also May 25, from 1:30 to 3. Call 541-454-2632 to book.

The Sherman County clinic is May 26, from 2:3:30 p.m. Call the school at 541-565-3500 to book.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)