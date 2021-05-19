Soused louse douses miss with p***

A South Carolina man has been charged with criminal domestic violence after dousing his girlfriend with a bucket of urine during an argument in the couple’s apartment.

The 27-year-old victim, who “did have urine soaked clothing,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, claims her boyfriend, Fred Funnye, 61, came home drunk and started an argument with her “about favors that needed to be done.”

After calling her a “bunch of profanities,” the woman alleges Funnye “grabbed a bucket he uses [to] relieve himself with and threw it at her.”

The report doesn’t address why Funnye opts to urinate in a bucket.

An officer on scene reported spotting “liquid on the floor” and smelling urine.

Upon being woken by a cop, Funnye, who smelled of alcohol, denied throwing anything at the woman.

The victim told police that she and Funnye had been dating for four years and began living together about five months ago.

An online wedding planner indicated that the pair was engaged, with Funnye having proposed at Walmart, according to The Smoking Gun.