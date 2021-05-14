KLICKITAT COUNTY REPORTS 10th COVID-19 DEATH

Klickitat County Health Department is currently investigating close contacts and possible transmissions



Goldendale, WA, May 13, 2021 – The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of the death of a community member on May 13, 2021. The individual was 48 years of age and had tested positive for COVID-19. They were transported from Klickitat County to a Portland area hospital where they later died. It is unknown at this time if the individual had any underlying health issues that affected their health in addition to having COVID-19. Klickitat County has had a total of 830 COVID-19 cases to date.



You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick. It is also highly recommended that the public avoid large gatherings and events even if they are hosted outside.



If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. COVID-19 symptoms can be different for everyone but generally include some of the following: fever, chills, headache, muscle aches or pains, sore throat, sinus congestion, dry or productive cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.