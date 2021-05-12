OED Launches Federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) Program – Program provides an additional $100 weekly benefit to ‘hybrid workers’

May 11, 2011 (Salem, OR)– Today the Oregon Employment Department launched the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program, a temporary federal program for ‘hybrid workers,’ or people who have earned W-2 wages and self-employment income. MEUC is the sixth federal benefit program implemented by the Employment Department since March 2020.

“We are pleased to have another critical lifeline available for people who are struggling during this ongoing global health pandemic. MEUC was created in response to workers whose past income wasn’t fully being counted. Congress heard the outcry from these workers, and now that the program has launched, Oregonians who have side income will see that reflected in their weekly benefit amount,” said Acting Director David Gerstenfeld.

MEUC provides an extra $100 per week to eligible claimants. Claimants are eligible for MEUC if, in addition to W-2 wages, they earned a net income of at least $5,000 in self-employment work in the most recent taxable year before they applied for unemployment benefits. When claiming weeks of MEUC, they must have received at least one dollar in Regular UI or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) recipients are not eligible for MEUC.

MEUC benefits are available from Dec. 27, 2020, through the week ending Sept. 4, 2021. Eligible claimants will receive benefit payments going back to the week of Dec. 27, 2020, and then for all eligible weeks they claim moving forward.

People who think they may be eligible for MEUC benefits will need to submit proof of qualifying income to the Employment Department. The quickest way to apply for MEUC is online, by visiting the Online Claim System and clicking “MEUC”.

Those unable to apply online can submit their application and required documentation by mail. Claimants without internet access can call the Employment Department’s Tax Section at 503-947-1488 for instructions on what information to send and where to send it. Eligible claimants will receive MEUC payments approximately 3 weeks after approved documents have been received.

For more information about MEUC, visit the Employment Department’s Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation FAQ or the Applying for MEUC Step-by-Step Guide. The Employment Department is hosting a live webinar on MEUC at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and a recording of the webinar will be available May 14. Webinar registration and webinar recordings can be found at unemployment.oregon.gov/webinars.