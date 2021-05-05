Free Business & free COVID-19 vaccines for Hood River County on Thursdays in May

Thursday mornings in May from 9am to noon, business owners can pick up free business PPE and residents can get free Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines at Hood River County’s COVID Vaccine Clinics, held at Hood River County Health Department, 1109 June St, Hood River.

Three palettes of 3-ply (non-medical) masks and lemon sanitizer spray cans will be given out by Hood River County Emergency Management staff and volunteers to local businesses 9am-noon Thursdays, while supplies last.

For business PPE Thursday mornings, please bring a business card to drop off while visiting our PPE drive by / walk up tent. Head east on June Street from 12th to the Health Department building and look for the outdoor tent.

Businesses in Cascade Locks and Parkdale can access free business PPE at your local fire station.

Businesses in the middle or upper Hood River Valley may also be able to receive business PPE delivered, by emailing County Emergency Management at Barbara.ayers@co.hood-river.or.us.

This is the sixth free business PPE distribution organized by Hood River County Sheriff’s Emergency Management, with a goal of stocking up local businesses before Memorial Day. This round of PPE was provided by Business Oregon.

The Business PPE distribution is an add-on service in support of Hood River Health Department’s free COVID vaccine clinics, 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Hood River County Health Department staffs free J&J COVID vaccines for all, age 18 and over.

For more information, visit: www.GetReadyGorge.com or https://hrccovid19.org/