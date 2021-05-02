Walsh, Trout power Angels to 10-5 win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared Walsh homered in consecutive innings, Mike Trout hit his 28th long ball in Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners 10-5. Walsh followed Trout’s 10th career first-inning homer in Seattle with a solo shot, then added a two-run drive in the second that made it 8-0. His second multi-homer game marked the fourth time an Angels player connected in the first two innings. Trout is the only Mariners opponent with more than 20 home runs in Seattle. Anthony Rendon had a two-run double in the five-run second and added a two-run homer in the fourth to complete the scoring for the Angels. Griffin Canning struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings for the win.