It’s a bird, it’s a plane.. no, it’s a flying turtle headed straight for your windshield

In an unusual turn of events, a Florida woman was hit in the head by a turtle after it smashed through her windshield.

The woman, 71, was driving on the highway when it happened on Wednesday, prompting her daughter to call 911. At first the daughter thought concrete had struck her mother, until a passing driver who stopped to help corrected her.

“An actual turtle?” the daughter can be heard saying on the call, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

Thankfully, both parties survived the incident. The elderly woman suffered a half-inch to an inch cut above one of her eyes, while the 9-inch turtle walked away with only a few scratches to its shell.