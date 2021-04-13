Bunny snatched: Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK

LONDON (AP) — British police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England. Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in the village of Stoulton over the weekend. The West Mercia Police force appealed for information about Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for world’s longest rabbit. Owner Annette Edwards has urged the culprits to return Darius and offered a 2,000-pound ($2,748) reward, saying it was a “very sad day.”