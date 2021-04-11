Mariners get by Twins in 10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Haniger homered and hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. All three of Minnesota’s losses this season have come in the 10th. Taylor Trammell scored the winning run after starting the extra inning on second base. He homered earlier in the game. Taylor Rogers took the loss for the Twins. He gave up a bunt single to Braden Bishop that allowed Trammell to advance. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for the victory, and Keynan Middleton pitched a perfect 10th for the save for the Mariners.