Bank robber distracts witnesses with.. his tie?!

Police are having a tough time identifying a German bank robber because, get this, his tie was too distracting.

According to Newsweek the German paper Der Spiegel reported that, on Tuesday, the burglar entered the financial institution with a pistol and requested an unspecified amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Authorities attempted to gather a description of the culprit from witnesses but apparently, they were too distracted by his hideous neon colored tie — a fashion statement that police believe was deliberate.

“He did it cleverly,” a police spokesman told the outlet. “Everyone focused on the ugly tie and didn’t pay attention to his face.”

The man is reportedly still at large.