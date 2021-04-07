Wasco County COVID-19 Update

Wasco County Commissioners met this morning. For the past year, a key part of these meetings has been an update on the pandemic from Dr. Mimi McDonell of the North Central Public Health District. She was not able to be present for this meeting and county administrator Tyler Stone gave a brief report:

“The Governor just changed the vaccine eligibility timelines to April 19th for all Oregonians 16 years old and up are now eligible to receive vaccines. North Central Public Health is currently working with Oregon Health Authority to provide some Pfizer vaccines and they are for those that are aged 16 and 17. That was just approved for the younger group so we’ll try to reserve those for that particular segment.”



He reminded people that they can sign up on the North Central Public Health website and receive emails when openings appear. He also said that locally they have been giving out the Moderna vaccine and recently received some of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccines. And he added:



“As a county, we’re still in the lower risk category. Our two-week case count has been just 6 new cases. That’s great news, and that’s with a 1.5 percent positivity rate. For Wasco County we’re doing really well.”