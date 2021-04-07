Shooting in front of The Dalles Police Department

On March 28th, 2021 at approximately 0247 hours, Officers with The Dalles Police Department responded to a report of shots fired within the 100 block of East 3rd Street, The Dalles, Oregon. The gunfire originated from East 3rd Street, directly outside The Dalles Police Department.

Several officers responded to the scene and upon investigation it was discovered two marked City of The Dalles Police Department vehicles had been struck by bullets as they were parked outside the Police Department. Impact points were also located on the east side of the building. Neither of the two patrol vehicles were occupied by Officers at the time of the incident, although the building was occupied by staff as the shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

After contacting witnesses in the area it was determined that the gunshots may have originated from a passing vehicle as it traveled east on East 3rd Street. It is likely that the Police Department, Officers, and the patrol cars were the intended targets and there is no known, specific threat to members of the public.

This press release was delayed due to the ongoing investigation. This incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detectives with The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613