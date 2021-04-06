Woman hilariously pranks husband with endless Amazon packages

An Oklahoma woman who pulled an Amazon delivery prank on her husband is spreading laughter to millions.

The day before April Fools’ Day, Melissa Beeler piled up a mountain of empty Amazon packages outside of her Tulsa home.

Beeler told Good Morning America that her husband Ryan Beeler is often pulling pranks on her and his fellow firefighters — so, she decided to join in on the fun.

“I started taping boxes while he was at work,” Beeler said. “I had no idea that so many people would think it was so funny.”

Beeler posted footage the mock delivery onto Instagram and TikTok. On TikTok alone, the moment was viewed by 14 million.

In the video, Ryan Beeler arrived home from work stunned to see the boxes. A UPS delivery man coincidentally dropped off another package amid the stunt.

Beeler is mom to a 5-year-old, 3-year-old and is due to have a third child in May. She said she and a friend started saving boxes in preparation for the prank.

Her husband admitted that he completely fell for it.

“It’s not that unbelievable. There’s like a package or two here every day,” Ryan Beeler told GMA.

“By the way, I’m going to get her back,” he said.