Budweiser offering you the chance to curse out 2020 atop a mountain

It’s just four months into 2021, and a little more than a year after the start of the pandemic, so chances are you’ve still got some choice words for 2020.

Now Budweiser is giving you the chance to scream them at the top of your lungs, at the top of a mountain in Utah.

The new sweepstakes, called “Swear, Sip and Ski,” will give the lucky winner and a guest a “once-in-a-lifetime” vacation to Utah — the state that adopted Bud as its official beer — where they’ll get a two-night stay at a lodge in Snowbird, dinner, and a one-day pass for some Heli-Skiing, when you’ll be whisked to the top of a mountain, where the “winner and their friend [can] swear their hearts out in a judgement-free zone.”

All you need to do to enter is comment on the Facebook post above with the hashtags #BeerUtahSwearsBy and #Sweepstakes and tag the cursing companion who’s 21 or older that you’d bring along.

Obviously, there’s more to Heli-Skiing than showering down damnation from a mountaintop like a Greek god, but hey, when’s the next time you’re going to be at the top of a mountain?