Where, oh where, has Ronald McDonald gone, where, oh where could he be

Help! Ronald McDonald has been kidnapped!

The longtime icon of the McDonald’s franchise was stolen from his home behind one of the restaurant locations in Michigan and the Woodhaven Police Department is looking to the public to help find him.

A Facebook post from the department explains that Ronald was taken last Friday in the middle of the night.

“The bench he sits on was cut and he was taken,” the post reads. “Ronald has been a big part of the Woodhaven community for many years and the Granader family is offering a $1,500.00 reward for his safe return.”

Anyone with information on the clown’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the WPD. Here’s to hoping Ronald gets home safely!