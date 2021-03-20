Seahawks & Carson agree to 2 yr deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back their top running back after reaching an agreement with Chris Carson on a two-year contract. Two people with knowledge of the deal spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. Bringing back Carson is a major victory for the Seahawks. They keep the top remaining free agent running back on the market from leaving the only team he has played for. Carson has been a workhorse in Seattle’s backfield when he’s been healthy, fitting the style of running back Pete Carroll wants for his offense.