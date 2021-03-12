US, Indo-Pacific allies to expand India’s vaccine production

President Joe Biden and fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad are announcing a plan Friday to expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing capacity in India. The push was being announced at a virtual meeting Friday of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. It comes at a moment when the Biden administration is putting greater emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing economic competition from China. Two senior administration officials say that the effort is projected to allow India to increase manufacturing capacity by 1 billion doses by 2022.