Oregon reports 367 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,316, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 367 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 158,644.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 30,653 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,002 doses were administered on March 10 and 10,651 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 10.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,562,835 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 121, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 24 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (14), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (23), Douglas (21), Grant (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (8), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (30), Multnomah (62), Polk (7), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (12), Wasco (4), Washington (38) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,306th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,307th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on March 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,308th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 9 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,309th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,310th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who died on Feb. 26 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,311th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on March 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,312th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,313th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Polk County who died on Feb. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,314th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,315th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,316th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 9 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.