Senator Murray Secures Critical Relief for Washington State Families, Workers, and Communities in Major COVID-19 Relief Package

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed the Senate today and now goes back to the House of Representatives before going to the President’s desk

The package would provide struggling families with direct relief, schools with the resources needed to reopen safely, and state, local, and Tribal governments with the support they need to respond to the pandemic without cutting services

DIRECT RELIEF : $1,400 direct payments in addition to extended, non-taxable expanded unemployment insurance

EDUCATION : $170 billion to help K-12 schools and institutions of higher education reopen safely for in-person learning

STATE, LOCAL, AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS : $345.5 billion to continue providing vital public services and retain teachers, sanitation workers, and other public employees

PUBLIC HEALTH: About $150 billion for testing, vaccines, addressing inequities, PPE, supporting mental health, and other public health work

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, issued the following statement on her vote in support of the American Rescue Plan, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package that will provide much-needed relief to families, workers, small business owners, Tribes, veterans, state and local governments, and more in Washington state and across the U.S.

“COVID-19 has taken so much from each of us over the past year. From parents, to students, to workers, to small business owners, I’ve heard from people across Washington state about the challenges they’ve faced during this pandemic, and their clear need for help that meets the scale and scope of the crisis they are facing. And I’ve heard from communities of color, people with disabilities, and others who are too often left out or left behind about how the pandemic worsened inequities that already existed in our country.

“After months of Republican opposition, Democrats have passed a bill that acknowledges just how much people across this country are hurting right now, and provides them with relief that begins to meet this moment. A bill that puts money in families’ pockets, that helps workers get through unemployment, that gives our schools the resources they need to safely re-open, that will help us get shots in arms to end the pandemic fast and equitably, that gives our state, local, and Tribal governments the resources they need to continue providing essential services, and so much more.

“While this is a big step towards making sure that we make it through the pandemic and come out on the other side of this crisis ready to bounce back and build a fairer and more inclusive country, it will not be the last step we take. And as a voice for our state in the Senate, I will continue listening to people across Washington state and working to get them what they need.”

See below some highlights of several federal investments and other priorities Senator Murray helped secure in the relief package: