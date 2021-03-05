Jaime Herrera Beutler Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler announced today that her office is accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students, grades 9-12, in Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

The winner of the competition will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol Building. The second and third place winners will be invited to display their artwork in Herrera Beutler’s congressional office.

The submission deadline this year is April 26, 2021.

“I look forward to the Congressional Art Competition every year because it really showcases the level of talent and creativity of our Southwest Washington students. I’m eager to see what our young artists create to submit this year, and I look forward to hanging the winning piece in the United States Capitol,” Jaime said.

About the art competition:

Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep and should weigh no more than 15 pounds. These measurements include the frame.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows: Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc. Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.) Collages: must be two dimensional Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc. Computer-generated art Photographs

Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.

Artwork should be submitted to jhb.cac@gmail.com via a photo with a student release form.

Entries will be evaluated by a blue ribbon panel of judges from counties within Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

For the official rules and regulations as well as student release forms, please contact Alex at alex.cochell@mail.house.gov or 360-695-6292.