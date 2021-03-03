More contagious Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A coronavirus variant from Brazil has emerged in Oregon. Medical authorities in Douglas County, Oregon, said the sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January. The Oregon officials say they received the results Monday night that showed the P.1 variant. They said it appears to be related to business travel between the U.S. and Brazil. The variant, which was originally detected in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.