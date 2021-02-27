I’m sorry, how much for a straw?!!?

Plastic straws are slowly becoming a thing of the past, so much so that the rare item just sold for thousands of dollars on eBay.

This wasn’t just any plastic straw though, it was one from the well-known fast food restaurant McDonalds. According to one seller’s page, they’ve already sold three of the straws, which were “brand new, unused, unopened and undamaged,” for a just over $6,300 U.S. dollars.

Why someone would pay such an astronomical amount for a McDonald’s plastic straw is unknown but it should be noted that the chain banned them from their UK locations in 2018 making the item a rare commodity. They now issue paper straws instead.