Senator Murray Announces More Than $30 Million in Federal Awards to Improve Public Housing Infrastructure Across Washington State

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) today announced Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awards totaling more than $30.7 million for communities across Washington state. The federal investments come from the Capital Fund Program, which provides annual funding to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments. As COVID-19 continues to pose an increased risk to people experiencing housing insecurity across Washington state, and climate change continues to challenge public housing infrastructure, this funding will enable PHAs to build new public housing and make critical repairs, which will improve living conditions for residents and help preserve essential parts of the state’s affordable housing infrastructure for the future.

“As so many in our state and across the country are struggling to keep a roof over their head, it’s critical that our Public Housing Authorities have the resources they need—not just to build and provide shelter, but to ensure that families already in public housing have the safety and the security they need to thrive,” Senator Murray said. “These federal awards move us closer to ensuring that no family is left out in the cold, or without a safe place to self-isolate during this pandemic.”

As a senior member of the Senate subcommittee responsible for housing appropriations, Senator Murray has consistently fought to strengthen funding for programs, such as the Capital Fund Program, to combat the housing crisis and improve public housing developments in Washington state and across the country. Last year, Senator Murray helped secure over $100 million in Emergency Solutions Grants for Washington state through the CARES Act, which provided a critical lifeline for people and families experiencing or facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and last month Senator Murray announced more than $84 Million in federal awards to combat housing insecurity across Washington state.

In total, $30,779,431 in FY 2021 Capital Fund Program grants were awarded to communities across Washington state. See a full breakdown of federal awards going to Washington state below.