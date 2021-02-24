Senator Murray Announces More Than $30 Million in Federal Awards to Improve Public Housing Infrastructure Across Washington State

February 24, 2021 GNCadm1n NW Representation 0

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) today announced Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awards totaling more than $30.7 million for communities across Washington state. The federal investments come from the Capital Fund Program, which provides annual funding to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing developments. As COVID-19 continues to pose an increased risk to people experiencing housing insecurity across Washington state, and climate change continues to challenge public housing infrastructure, this funding will enable PHAs to build new public housing and make critical repairs, which will improve living conditions for residents and help preserve essential parts of the state’s affordable housing infrastructure for the future.

“As so many in our state and across the country are struggling to keep a roof over their head, it’s critical that our Public Housing Authorities have the resources they need—not just to build and provide shelter, but to ensure that families already in public housing have the safety and the security they need to thrive,” Senator Murray said. “These federal awards move us closer to ensuring that no family is left out in the cold, or without a safe place to self-isolate during this pandemic.”

As a senior member of the Senate subcommittee responsible for housing appropriations, Senator Murray has consistently fought to strengthen funding for programs, such as the Capital Fund Program, to combat the housing crisis and improve public housing developments in Washington state and across the country. Last year, Senator Murray helped secure over $100 million in Emergency Solutions Grants for Washington state through the CARES Act, which provided a critical lifeline for people and families experiencing or facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and last month Senator Murray announced more than $84 Million in federal awards to combat housing insecurity across Washington state.

In total, $30,779,431 in FY 2021 Capital Fund Program grants were awarded to communities across Washington state. See a full breakdown of federal awards going to Washington state below.

StateRecipientCityGrant TypeAmount
WASeattle Housing AuthoritySeattlePublic Housing Capital Fund$14,673,133.00
WAHA of King CountySeattlePublic Housing Capital Fund$6,723,797.00
WAHousing Authority of the City of BremertonBremertonPublic Housing Capital Fund$1,303,586.00
WAPeninsula Housing AuthorityPort AngelesPublic Housing Capital Fund$646,831.00
WAHA City of TacomaTacomaPublic Housing Capital Fund$14,213.00
WAHA City of EverettEverettPublic Housing Capital Fund$718,088.00
WAHousing Authority of the City of VancouverVancouverPublic Housing Capital Fund$619,589.00
WAHA City of AnacortesAnacortesPublic Housing Capital Fund$330,656.00
WAHA City of RentonRentonPublic Housing Capital Fund$185,789.00
WAHA City of KennewickKennewickPublic Housing Capital Fund$460,409.00
WAHA Of Grant CountyMoses LakePublic Housing Capital Fund$628,924.00
WAHA Of Asotin CountyClarkstonPublic Housing Capital Fund$380,366.00
WAHA Of Grays Harbor CountyAberdeenPublic Housing Capital Fund$53,050.00
WAHA City of KelsoKelsoPublic Housing Capital Fund$320,684.00
WAHA City of Pasco and Franklin CountyPascoPublic Housing Capital Fund$692,287.00
WAHA Of Island CountyCoupevillePublic Housing Capital Fund$239,444.00
WAHousing Authority City of BellinghamBellinghamPublic Housing Capital Fund$1,089,987.00
WAHousing Authority City of OthelloOthelloPublic Housing Capital Fund$158,889.00
WAHA City of Sedro WoolleySedro WoolleyPublic Housing Capital Fund$249,004.00
WAHousing Authority of Sunnyside, WashingtonSunnysidePublic Housing Capital Fund$374,759.00
WAKitsap County Consolidated Housing AuthSilverdalePublic Housing Capital Fund$393,338.00
WAHA Of Whatcom CountyBellinghamPublic Housing Capital Fund$205,205.00
WAHA Of Pierce CountyTacomaPublic Housing Capital Fund$317,403.00