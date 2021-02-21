Wanted man’s nutty family drives him to seek “peace and quiet” in prison

COVID-19 lockdown is starting to get to wanted criminals.

Imagine having a family so loud, so obnoxious… you turn yourself in to police because you simply cannot deal with them anymore.

That’s what happened in Sussex, England, when an unidentified man begged police to throw him behind bars because hanging out with a bunch of other criminals under the same roof sounded like a better deal than staying confined at home with his family.

Inspector Darren Taylor, of Sussex Police, tweeted out in awe on Thursday about the bizarre incident.

“Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison then have to spend more time with the people he was living with,” the officer exclaimed. “One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own.”

While declining to name the perp, Taylor said he was “wanted on recall to prison” and that he happily turned himself in on Wednesday evening.

While little is known about the man’s family — one can only assume what his household life was like to make him prefer prison.

England has been under strict lockdown since January 4.